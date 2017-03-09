James Blunt Debunks Ed Sheeran’s Face Slashing Story

By Hayden Wright

In January, The Sun published a far-fetched report that recalled an incident with Ed Sheeran, Princess Beatrice, a scar and a sword. Sheeran then confirmed to UK TV host Graham Norton that a botched “knighting” incident led to a cut on his face. Later on, Sheeran pinned the incident on his friend James Blunt, who has now set the record straight about what actually happened: The pair mischievously planted the royal story and it was really a night of drinking gone wrong.

“Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself,” he told ShortList. “We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.”

Rough night, one way or another. As Sheeran makes the rounds promoting his new hit album Divide, maybe he should take it easy? He only has one face.