Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Dating

March 9, 2017 12:37 PM By Eli Escobar
Hold the phone… what?

Not too long ago, we went through the beginning and end of the Jennifer-Drake relationship and now we’re hearing that she could potentially be dating A-Rod.  Turns out Lopez has even gone the extra mile and has met all of his family but taking things “slow”  (whatever that means.)

Obviously nothing is confirmed 100% but what we do know is that Jennifer liked this picture right before the “dating rumors” started.

Sure nothing is set in stone after all it’s just a “like” but a like now a days is not just  a “like” if you know what I mean.

