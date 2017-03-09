[WATCH] Mutton Bustin At The Rodeo Is The Cutest

Absolutely have to love this… one of my favorite things to see at the Rodeo every year are the little ones during the Mutton Bustin’ Competition and yesterday an adorable, strong little girl took the gold. Zoe Fahey, from San Diego claimed her buckle and made history last night as the winner in the competition. She managed to hold on for a score of 90, the highest recorded. Talk about “Girl Power” considering yesterday was also “International Woman’s Day.”

Go Zoe!!

She shared the stage her proud dad, whom she credited to helping her out by riding on his back in their living room for practice.

“Well, I practiced on my dad,” she said of her big win Wednesday night.