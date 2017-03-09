[WATCH] HBO Finally Teases Start Date Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7

After much speculation and many rumors around the internet…HBO finally released a small teaser and poster for season 7 of ‘Game Of Thrones.’

According to People, “During a Facebook Live event on Thursday, the cable network revealed that the Emmy-winning fantasy hit will return for season 7 on July 16. The network also released the first teaser video for the new season. Until now, HBO would only say “summer” when asked about the show’s return. The season was pushed back several months from its usual April debut to accommodate various production needs. So fans have had to wait longer than ever before for new episodes this cycle and are now finding out the premiere date during the time of year when they’re usually anticipating the start of a new season in just a couple weeks.”

So watch the teaser above, and make sure your DVR’s are set for GoT’s return on July 17th!