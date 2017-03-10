[WATCH] BBC Interview Hilariously Interrupted By Reporter’s Kids

Working from home definitely has it’s benefits:

You don’t have to dress up

You can eat lunch whenever you want

Basically you can make your own hours

However, if you have kids…working from home can be tricky. Like in this case for example- if you have a VERY IMPORTANT FaceTime call you need to be on, you should probably make sure someone else is entertaining the kiddos so they don’t come bursting into the room while on said FaceTime call.

Y’all have to watch video that’s been all over my news feed today, showing a BBC debate [on South Korea] but was hilariously interrupted by the interviewee’s kids.

According to the Daily Mail, “Robert Kelly, an associate professor of Political Science at Pusan National University in Busan, was handling questions on the country’s president, Park Geun-hye, being ousted from power. But suddenly, a toddler bursts into the room in a bright yellow top and performs a comical dance behind the Cleveland, Ohio, native.”

Watch the funny video above!