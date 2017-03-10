[Watch] Tony Romo Shares Emotional Farewell Video To Dallas Cowboys Fans

Tony Romo is facing some of the most emotional moments of his career as his time as a Dallas Cowboy slowly comes to an end. In a video he shared on his official Instagram account, Romo bid farewell to the team that saw him go from an un-drafted free agent to a Pro Bowl quarterback

Thanks for everything cowboy nation. @candiceromo A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

The next phase of his career or his next team is yet to be announced, however, with the Houston Texans trading Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Brown, a drive down 45 south might not be something that is out of the question.

What do you think is the best destination for Tony Romo?