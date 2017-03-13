A Rare Solar Eclipse Will Take Place In August 2017

A solar eclipse nicknamed ‘The Big One’ is set to take place and be visible from all over the United Stated on August 21 of this year. It is said to be the biggest and most espectacular astronomical occurrence in 2017, however, some areas will get to enjoy it’s full effect more than others.

On August 21, millions of people will travel to this narrow cross-country path to witness history. Will you? pic.twitter.com/FiVClNrzsd — National Eclipse (@NationalEclipse) March 12, 2017

There is an approximately 75 to 80 mile path from South Carolina to Oregon in which the eclipse will be visible in it’s entirety. The rest of the country will only be able to see it partially. It is important to know that this is the first time something of this magnitude takes place since 1979, and personally, I cannot wait to see it happen.

