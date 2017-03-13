Just Announced: Johnny Manziel Is Engaged To Model Bre Tiesi

It seems that Johnny Manziel is trying to turn his life around and is using his love life as a starting point. It has been reported that the former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback is tying the knot with model Bre Tiesi.

When you know, you know @bre_tiesi A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

Happiness for the first time in a long time pic.twitter.com/1zPGa7IymE — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 11, 2017

TMZ reported the announcement first on Friday adding that the happy couple has been dating since 2016. TMZ also reported that the proposal took place in the city of love, Paris, France, and it included a nice diamond and flowers.

“When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it,” Manziel told TMZ. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/840410972988854272

The couple seem quite happy together, I hope that this is what Johnny Manziel needed to get his act together, it was very difficult to see another human have a gift and watch how it is slowly being thrown away.

Without you there is no ComebackSZN @bre_tiesi A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:49am PST

Do you think it is possible for the Heisman Trophy winner to get back on track and back in the NFL? Let me know in the links below.

Dorian On Facebook

Dorian On Twitter