Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 3/15

Lauren Kelly March 15, 2017 9:00 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: beer, savings, Wine, cheese, Specs, wine of the week, Finer Foods, Spirits, Specials

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the MESSINA HOF Angel Late Harvest Riesling, and a bottle can be yours for only $11.97!

This wine has been a signature of Messina Hof since the early 1990s. It is a crisp, sweet dessert wine, harvested from the last pick of Riesling when the grapes are like raisins, giving it ripened flavors of honeysuckle, pear and peach. Angel was the first Texas wine to make a 90 in the Wine Spectator.

And as far as all of your Spring Break week necessities go, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Create your own unique basket or we have ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

logo Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 3/15

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live