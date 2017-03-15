Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 3/15

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the MESSINA HOF Angel Late Harvest Riesling, and a bottle can be yours for only $11.97!

This wine has been a signature of Messina Hof since the early 1990s. It is a crisp, sweet dessert wine, harvested from the last pick of Riesling when the grapes are like raisins, giving it ripened flavors of honeysuckle, pear and peach. Angel was the first Texas wine to make a 90 in the Wine Spectator.

