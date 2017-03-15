What Are The Happiest And Saddest Cities To Live In?

Hey Houstonians, on a scale of 1-10…HOW HAPPY are you living here?

Clearly we are not as happy as people on Fremont, California…that city was just ranked the #1 happiest city to live in! Maybe it’s all that beautiful weather? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

According to a new study who ranked the 150 biggest cities in the country from the happiest place to live to the saddest, California dominated the top 10, and Detroit, Michigan came in last.

The study claimed these rankings were based on life satisfaction and emotional health scores, depression and suicide rates, disease rates, income, job satisfaction, the unemployment rate, commute times, and weather.

By the way, Houston came in at #104.

Here are the top 10 happiest cities to live in:

Fremont, California

San Jose

Irvine, California

San Francisco

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Huntington Beach, California

San Diego

Oakland

Santa Rosa, California

Washington D.C.

And here are the top 10 saddest cities to live in:

Detroit

Cleveland

Augusta, Georgia

Birmingham, Alabama

Toledo, Ohio

Columbus, Georgia

Mobile, Alabama

Shreveport, Louisiana

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Newark, New Jersey

SOURCE: WALLETHUB