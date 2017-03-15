What Are The Happiest And Saddest Cities To Live In?

Hey Houstonians, on a scale of 1-10…HOW HAPPY are you living here?
Clearly we are not as happy as people on Fremont, California…that city was just ranked the #1 happiest city to live in! Maybe it’s all that beautiful weather? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
According to a new study who ranked the 150 biggest cities in the country from the happiest place to live to the saddest, California dominated the top 10, and Detroit, Michigan came in last.
The study claimed these rankings were based on life satisfaction and emotional health scores, depression and suicide rates, disease rates, income, job satisfaction, the unemployment rate, commute times, and weather.
By the way, Houston came in at #104.
Here are the top 10 happiest cities to live in:
Fremont, California
San Jose
Irvine, California
San Francisco
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Huntington Beach, California
San Diego
Oakland
Santa Rosa, California
Washington D.C.
And here are the top 10 saddest cities to live in:
Detroit
Cleveland
Augusta, Georgia
Birmingham, Alabama
Toledo, Ohio
Columbus, Georgia
Mobile, Alabama
Shreveport, Louisiana
Fayetteville, North Carolina
Newark, New Jersey
SOURCE: WALLETHUB