Demi Lovato Celebrates MMA Fighter Boyfriend’s Birthday at Disneyland

Demi Lovato’s week keeps getting better — yesterday she celebrated half a decade of continuous sobriety and took her boyfriend, MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos to Disneyland for his birthday. The pair shared social media updates from their romantic trip and Demi stirred speculation when she posed with a diamond band on her ring finger. However, on Entertainment Tonight Lovato shot down rumors that she’s engaged to the fighter.

“I’m just having fun, you know? And my life is in a really good place right now,” she told ET. “He makes me laugh.”

The outlet did note that Demi’s ring bears a striking resemblance “to one Khloe Kardashian has been seen sporting recently.” Fantastic! What does it mean? (Probably nothing.)

See photos from the adventure here:

