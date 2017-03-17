Garth Brooks Will Open AND Close Rodeo Houston 2018!

Ok Garth Brooks fans, we’ve got 365 days  to figure out how we are all going to this, er, these shows…

Garth himself stopped by NRG Stadium yesterday to make the HUGE announcement that he’ll be opening AND closing Rodeo Houston 2018 next year! WHAT?! This is AMAZING NEWS!!

This is the first time in 24 years that he will return to Rodeo Houston, and said: “It’s with great humility and great appreciation that we accept this offer to come here and play,” Brooks said during a news conference. “You’ve got a year to prepare. Just make you sure you bring a helmet — it’s going to be loud and fun!

