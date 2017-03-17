[WATCH] Adam Levine Tells Jimmy Fallon That Blake Shelton Talks Funny

When Adam Levine and his band-mates in Maroon 5 aren’t working on new music or touring, (which seems to be taking up pretty much MOST of their time these days) we can all enjoy the love/hate bromance relation ship between him and fellow ‘Voice‘ coach Blake Shelton.

During a recent stop at ‘The Tonight Show,’ Adam told Jimmy Fallon the next time he sees Blake, he should work in the word “white,” because Adam thinks Blake says it in a funny way.

While referring to a video that Blake and Jimmy made about eating sushi, Adam said his favorite part was when Blake started talking about the “rice wine” aka, sake. lol

Check out the video above to watch Adam’s funny imitation of Blake’s accent, and then check out Maroon 5’s performance of “Cold” from the show below!