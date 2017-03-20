Enrique Iglesias And Pitbull Are Coming To Houston This Summer!

They are two of the most popular name in music and two of the most charismatic performers of all time. Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are joining forces this summer and are coming to the Toyota Center on June 18th!



The two multi-platinum and multiple Grammy Award-winning artists are co-headlining this summer tour with CNCO as a supporting act and it kicks off on June 3 in Chicago.

Here’s a full list of dates for Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias Live:

6/3 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

6/6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

6/8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

6/9 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

6/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

6/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

6/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

6/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

6/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

6/23 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

6/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

6/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

6/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/5 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/6 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

