[PHOTO] Simon Biles Shows Off Her First Tattoo

Hometown hero and olympic medalist, Simon Biles, got her first tattoo and she’s proud to show it off. It’s customary for Olympians to get the rings tattooed and after five gold medals later she has more than earned the right. She got the rings on her right forearm and and it’s almost the cutest ever. She was accompanied by her pal, Jake Miller, since she appeared in his music video “Overnight.”

The pair posed for a separate photo showing off their own signature tats.

We can see this dancing queen, on the new season of Dancing With The Stars.