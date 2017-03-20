[PHOTO] Simon Biles Shows Off Her First Tattoo

March 20, 2017 4:55 PM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: First, gold medalist, Jake Miller, olympian, Rings, Simon Biles, Tattoo

Hometown hero and olympic medalist, Simon Biles, got her first tattoo and she’s proud to show it off. It’s customary for Olympians to get the rings tattooed and after five gold medals later she has more than earned the right.  She got the rings  on her right forearm and and it’s almost the cutest ever.   She was accompanied by her pal,  Jake Miller, since she appeared in his music video “Overnight.”

The pair posed for a separate photo showing off their own signature tats.

We can see  this dancing queen, on the new season of Dancing With The Stars.

More from Eli Escobar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live