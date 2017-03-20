[Video] Man Rides His Horse While Shopping At Walmart

March 20, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Horse, video, viral

If you think you have seen it all at your local Walmart, think again. A video has gone viral in the last few hour featuring a man riding his horse at al Walmart along with one of his friends.

The man is filming for his Facebook account as he is going through each of the isles with shocked bystanders moving rapidly out of his way.

Check it out (Warning: Some Adult Language Used):

Would you consider doing something like this at your local Walmart or is this going a little too far? Let me know in the links below.

