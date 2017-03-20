[WATCH] Baby Luna Legend Just Said Her First Word

March 20, 2017 5:52 PM
Fans just love to see baby Luna sprouting, thanks to her social media queen mommy, Chrissy Tiegen, and super famous daddy, John Legend.  Seems like the Legend family has been vacationing in Morocco and while she’s having an incredible time (we can see it being documented via Instagram)  little Luna is growing up so fast, she said her first word.    Can you say cuteness overload, while out having lunch they see a cat, in which mom says “cat” and what happened next is just cuteness history she said it…she said “cat.”

Milestones for little Luna, here we go!!

 

