Chewy Is Our Rescue Dog Of The Week From Houston Pets Alive!

March 21, 2017 3:53 PM

Hello everyone, my name is Chewy! I’m the cutest little trouble maker you’ll meet! I’m tiny and high energy, but I am a pure lovebug! I crave attention and I love cuddles and kisses. I’m extremely playful with dogs of all sizes and I even love cats too. I would be best in a home with playful dogs and kids that never tire since I love to play fetch and chew on toys. I’m house and crate trained and I’m looking for my forever home. Won’t you please adopt a handsome guy like me??? Pwease!

Adoption or Foster applications can be found at www.adorehouston.org!
If you have any questions please contact us at info@adorehouston.org

