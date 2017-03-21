Chewy Is Our Rescue Dog Of The Week From Houston Pets Alive!

Hello everyone, my name is Chewy! I’m the cutest little trouble maker you’ll meet! I’m tiny and high energy, but I am a pure lovebug! I crave attention and I love cuddles and kisses. I’m extremely playful with dogs of all sizes and I even love cats too. I would be best in a home with playful dogs and kids that never tire since I love to play fetch and chew on toys. I’m house and crate trained and I’m looking for my forever home. Won’t you please adopt a handsome guy like me??? Pwease!

Adoption or Foster applications can be found at www.adorehouston.org!



Adoption or Foster applications can be found at www.adorehouston.org!

If you have any questions please contact us at info@adorehouston.org

Our “Rescue Dog Of The Week” is brought to you by Sunset Boulevard Animal Clinic, Open 24/7.





CBS Radio is not responsible for the adoption process in any way. Please contact the rescue group with any questions or inquiries.