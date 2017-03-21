Katy Perry’s New Shoe Line is Pretty Whimsical

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, Katy Perry debuted selections from her upcoming shoe line on Instagram and the results are just as whimsical and colorful as you’d expect.

Related: Katy Perry Slams Gay ‘Conversion Therapy’ in LGBTQ Award Speech

There’s a pair of mismatched flats with an X and an O on them, a boot patterned after a crossword puzzle, combat boots with ruffly flowers and the pièce de résistance, a pair of tuxedo slippers. This is a sneak peek at the second installment of the Katy Perry Collection and follows the first — which featured a pump named after Hillary Clinton.

Katy’s shoes are available at Macy’s and various online outlets including the collection’s website. Browse styles and “pump up the jam” if your spring wardrobe needs some color.

See the preview (via Perry’s Instagram story) below.