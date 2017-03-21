Rihanna Cringes at Her Own ‘Bates Motel’ Sex Scene

By Hayden Wright

Rihanna’s debut on Bates Motel was the heralded arrival of a music superstar on cable TV. And while the hitmaker might seem too cool to watch herself act on television, she tuned in with everyone else to watch last night’s episode. Using Instagram Live Rihanna documented the awkward experience of watching her own sex scene.

“This is so weird…oh my god…I can’t…” Rihanna said. Her face oscillates between pride and embarrassment.

Related: Watch Rihanna’s Harvard Humanitarian Award Acceptance Speech

Rihanna plays Marion Crane, who Janet Leigh played in 1960’s thriller classic Psycho. In Hitchcock’s film, Crame meets her gruesome end in an iconic shower scene. Bates Hotel tells the origin story of killer Norman Bates and his mother Norma—so things are probably not going to work out for Ms. Crane.

Rihanna’s acting career is experiencing an exciting second wind. In addition to Bates Motel, she’ll appear in Oceans 8 alongside Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and more. Last week, her team shot down rumors that she’ll star in Annette, a music drama with Adam Driver.

Watch Rihanna’s Instagram live session here: