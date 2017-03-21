UH Announces Arnold Schwarzenegger As Speaker For 2017 Comencement

March 21, 2017 3:52 PM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Commencement 2017, COUGARS, Graduation, Hasta La Vista Baby, speaker, Terminator, UH, University of Houston

The University of Houston just announced that Arnold Schwarzenegger  will be the speaker for those graduating this May.    The ex governor or “governator” as we like to call him will get paid $40,000 for his appearance fee and the university will cover the costs.   Even if you don’t know anyone graduating this year and but you want to be star- struck a little the graduation will be held May 12, 2017 at 10am.  No word if he’ll stick around for photo-ops or autographs but maybe you can totally just zoom in the picture.

I’m just hoping his ending remarks will be something along the lines of “hasta la vista baby.”

 

