Do you remember the first time you tasted a honey butter chicken biscuit or a pulled pork sandwich? Do you recall how delicious the experience truly was?

A video has been circulating the web that shows s group of Irish people trying southern sandwiches for the first time and it it AMAZING. Some of the sandwiches made them smile so much that they couldn’t help themselves and kept asking for┬ámore and more.

Which one is your favorite sandwich? Let me know in the links below.

Dorian On Facebook

Dorian On Twitter