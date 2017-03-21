[WATCH] Video Captures Tom Brady’s Jersey Thief

So even the Texas Rangers were out looking for Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey after it was reported stolen from the locker at NRG Stadium. He was even willing to pay for it if it was found on Ebay but they seem to have found the thief via security cameras in the entrance of the locker room. Turns out the thief, goes into the locker rooms looks up at the camera and carefully walks away with the jersey under his harm, thinking he wasn’t spotted. The man has been identified as a Mexican reporter, Mauricio Ortega, from a newspaper called “La Prensa.” The jersey was valued at $500 thousand dollars but of course for Brady it had sentimental value unable to replace.

Check out the video showing the exact moment it happened and how he was able to walk away with it.