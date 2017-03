Wednesday was J.J. Watt’s 28th birthday. We’re not sure exactly what Watt did to celebrate the anniversary of his birth, but we do know his apparel partner Reebok made him a very special cake.

I never thought I'd have my own shoe & I definitely never thought I'd get a birthday cake version of my own shoe. Crazy!!!

Thank you @Reebok pic.twitter.com/axKWb5GobV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 22, 2017

The white and blue shoe is J.J.’s now training shoe which Reebok dropped at midnight on Watt’s birthday.

We do not know what size that cake is, but it looks delicious.