Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 3/22

Lauren Kelly March 22, 2017 9:00 AM By Lauren Kelly
This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the Becker Tempranillo, and a bottle can be yours for only $10.77!

This Texas red wine is easy on the palate and boasts flavors of dried cherries, raspberry & mocha. Perfect with spicy culinary delights and those classic steak dinners. Yee-haw! 750 ml

And as far as all of your Texas style necessities go, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Have you tried any of their cheeses of the month yet? Delish! Create your own unique basket or we have ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

