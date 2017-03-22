[Video] Try The World-Famous Royal Flush Super Slide In Waco

The temperatures are rising in Texas and the time of year to jump in the water is practically here. We know many of you will be jumping in the pool, driving down to the beach, and soaking up some sun, however, there is one place you have to add to your to-do list.

I am talking about the Royal Flush Super Slide located at BSR Cable Park in Waco, Texas. It is one of the most incredible experiences you will encounter while trying to cool off. I was there a couple of years ago and I cannot wait to go back.

Watch me attempt to make the perfect landing off the biggest slide and FAIL, I thought I could control the outcome.

This was absolutely amazing. Watch me eat it royally on the big slide. #RoyalFlush #Waco #Texas A post shared by Dorian F. Valenzuela (@radiodorian) on Aug 2, 2015 at 12:49pm PDT

Check out a fully produced video of what it is like to take on the Royal Flush Slide:

Have you ever been to the park to slide down the Royal Flush? Would you plan a trip soon? Let me know in the links below.

Dorian On Facebook

Dorian On Twitter