Making mistakes at Wheel of Fortune is something we do on a regular basis, but typically it is from the comfort of our couch and no one is there to realize how bad we are at the game. For Kevin, the world saw it.

Kevin needed just one letter to complete the puzzle, “Title,” “A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE” was on the board and could not quite nail down the title.

Watch what happens:

We do love Pat after Lisa wins the puzzle, “I’d rather see Kevin’s play.”