Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Bares Almost All for Photo Shoot

By Annie Reuter

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui spent some time in front of the camera late last year for a photo series titled Bare With Me. Fittingly, Jauregui was showcased in a revealing sheer black dress beside a lake.

The series was shot in 35mm by photographer Nicole Cartolano and features Jauregui alone as well as with her rumored girlfriend Lucy Vives.

Jauregui uploaded several images from the shoot to her Instagram late Wednesday night (March 22), captioning them with, “It’s 4:30 am and jet lag.” Both Jauregui’s stylist and photographer shared some more photos (posted below). To see the complete series, visit Cartolano’s website.

Jauregui and her fellow Fifth Harmony bandmates are rumored to be collaborating with Skrillex on their forthcoming project. Skrillex shared a few video clips of himself hanging with the ladies via his Snapchat story on March 3.

Dress: @wowcouture_usa 📷: @wildflyme_ (this is film ps she's a G) 💃🏻: @kasstagrama A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

It's 4:30 am and jet lag 📷: @wildflyme_ 👗: @kasstagrama A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Bare With Me @lucyvives 📷: @wildflyme_ 👗: @kasstagrama A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

I am so excited to share these two beauties @lucyvives and @laurenjauregui from our Bayou shoot in late 2016 ✨ What a magical time this was! *All photos are live on my website under editorial tab, www.kasseyrich.com* 📷 @wildflyme_ 👗 me Tap for tags A post shared by Keeping It Kassey (@kasstagrama) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT