Finally Houston Gets A Theme Park

March 23, 2017 2:24 PM By Eli Escobar
Nothing will ever fill the void that Astroworld left in our worlds and hearts but getting another theme park  might help a little.  Super excited to see the news that  Texas officials have  confirmed that Texas City will be starting construction on a new theme park named, Adventure Pointe.   Permits have been issued and it will soon be on it’s way up.  It will be out in Texas City on a 25 acre lot off 45 S near the Tanger Outlet Mall past League City.

This has been in the works since 2015 but work  on the construction began just last August, according to officials.

Adventure Pointe, will feature a mini railroad, ice skating rink a boardwalk and live entertainment venue.  No word yet, on opening date.

 

