33 Years Ago Today The Breakfast Club Met For Detention

It was on Saturday, March 24th, 1984 that a band of misfit kids all met up at Shermer High School to serve their detention. These students were all very different, but they came together to realize they aren’t all that different.

The movie ‘The Breakfast Club’ is one of the most iconic 1980’s movies of all time. Just watch the above opening scene and when that music drops, try to not to want to watch the entire film.

So on March 24th of 2017, remember the lessons you learned from Andrew Clark, Brian Johnson, John Bender, Claire Standish, and Allison Reynolds. Also, remember we’re all a lot more alike than we think.

And just for good measure, the final scene of that amazing John Hughes film.