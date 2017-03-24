33 Years Ago Today The Breakfast Club Met For Detention

March 24, 2017 10:41 AM

It was on Saturday, March 24th, 1984 that a band of misfit kids all met up at Shermer High School to serve their detention. These students were all very different, but they came together to realize they aren’t all that different.

The movie ‘The Breakfast Club’ is one of the most iconic 1980’s movies of all time. Just watch the above opening scene and when that music drops, try to not to want to watch the entire film.

So on March 24th of 2017, remember the lessons you learned from Andrew Clark, Brian Johnson, John Bender, Claire Standish, and Allison Reynolds. Also, remember we’re all a lot more alike than we think.

And just for good measure, the final scene of that amazing John Hughes film.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live