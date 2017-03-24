McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast To Students And Teachers On STAAR Days

March 24, 2017 3:13 PM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: McDonalds, free, breakfast, students, teachers, schools, STARR Testing, March 28

Test days can be brutal,  but McDonald’s  is going to try to ease that pain  for all students and teachers taking and administering the STAAR test next week by offering a  free breakfast. Students between the grades of 3rd – 8th and teachers with valid school identification will be able  to enjoy a free breakfast consisting of  fruit and maple oatmeal or an Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich.  You will also be able to choose from apple juice or 1 percent low fat milk. McDonald’s will include apple slices with either choice of meal.

So a good nights rest and good breakfast is what is normally recommended before big tests like these, we wish all the students good luck and teachers as well.

 

 

 

More from Eli Escobar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live