McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast To Students And Teachers On STAAR Days

STAAR test takers & educators: Stop by & pick up a FREE Egg White Delight or Oatmeal from 6-9am on March 28. 🍳🍎 https://t.co/wkEUZesTmF pic.twitter.com/lc6tp8sPeE — McDonald's Houston (@McD_Houston) March 23, 2017

Test days can be brutal, but McDonald’s is going to try to ease that pain for all students and teachers taking and administering the STAAR test next week by offering a free breakfast. Students between the grades of 3rd – 8th and teachers with valid school identification will be able to enjoy a free breakfast consisting of fruit and maple oatmeal or an Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich. You will also be able to choose from apple juice or 1 percent low fat milk. McDonald’s will include apple slices with either choice of meal.

So a good nights rest and good breakfast is what is normally recommended before big tests like these, we wish all the students good luck and teachers as well.