No J.J. Watt’s Girlfriend Kealia Ohai Is Not Wearing A Ring

March 27, 2017 11:32 AM

All eyes are on the J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai relationship since the two made their relationship public. Over the weekend rumors started flying thanks to Sports gossip site Terez Owens and them claiming Ohai was wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Here is what Terez Owens claimed:

Ohai was seen with pink nail polish in this Snapchat picture from teammate Rachel Daly.

jj 1 No J.J. Watts Girlfriend Kealia Ohai Is Not Wearing A Ring

Then this picture of a ring on a fingers with similar nail polish:

jj 2 No J.J. Watts Girlfriend Kealia Ohai Is Not Wearing A Ring

Owens claims this is evidence she has a rock. The problem, that ring is obviously of Morgan Brian (or “Moseph” as the caption says) a teammate of Ohai who got engaged in February.

Also in a picture on Watt’s Instagram on his birthday last week there is no evidence of Ohai wearing a ring.

So we’re going to say, no J.J. Watt are not tying the knot (yet) and this is just some bad reporting from a gossip website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live