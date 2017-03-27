No J.J. Watt’s Girlfriend Kealia Ohai Is Not Wearing A Ring

All eyes are on the J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai relationship since the two made their relationship public. Over the weekend rumors started flying thanks to Sports gossip site Terez Owens and them claiming Ohai was wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Here is what Terez Owens claimed:

Ohai was seen with pink nail polish in this Snapchat picture from teammate Rachel Daly.

Then this picture of a ring on a fingers with similar nail polish:

Owens claims this is evidence she has a rock. The problem, that ring is obviously of Morgan Brian (or “Moseph” as the caption says) a teammate of Ohai who got engaged in February.

Meet my Valentine, my heart, and my #1! ❤️ cheers to forever 💍👫💋 pic.twitter.com/rChX2Af90m — Morgan Brian (@moeebrian) February 15, 2017

Also in a picture on Watt’s Instagram on his birthday last week there is no evidence of Ohai wearing a ring.

On her only off day during preseason camp, flew in to spend 12 hours here for my birthday. Such an awesome surprise. Thank you beautiful. @kealiamae A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

So we’re going to say, no J.J. Watt are not tying the knot (yet) and this is just some bad reporting from a gossip website.