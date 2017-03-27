[Video] Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Elton John

Elton John’s 70th birthday celebration was definitely one of a kind, no one could have expected any less than that. Anyone in the music industry, regardless of the genre, can admit to loving or being influenced by his music.

The birthday celebration took place on Saturday in Los Angeles, and along with many celebrity guests, came unforgettable moments. One of those moments included and incredible rendition by Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder of ‘Happy Birthday,’ it will absolutely blow your mind.

Lady Gaga also got a chance to perform more of her personal songs. Listen to both performances and let us know what you think.

