It is going to be one of the best concerts of the year! Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias are coming to Houston this summer along with special guests CNCO!

This is why we have decided that we needed to create a list of the songs you need to know before their show in June, after all, it is always more fun when you can sing along.

5. El Perdon



4. Bailando



3. Noche Y De Dia



2. Duele El Corazon



1. Subeme La Radio



Will you be ready? Let me know in the links below.

