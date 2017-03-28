“Real Life” Beauty And The Beast Rose

March 28, 2017 4:42 PM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: Beauty And The Beast, enchanted, Flower, Forever Rose, movie, Rose, UK

Listen up “Beauty And The Best” fans, they have just created a real life rose like the enchanted one from the movie (ok, minus the evil beast spell.)  They’re truly amazing and  you can keep them in a glass container like in the movie as well. They’re suppose over twenty years, and are made by a company called “Forever Rose.” You can get a single rose or a whole bouquet of roses in different colors.  The company was founded in the UK, which started out selling flower arrangements to the royal family.

Get your birthday, Valentine’s, and Anniversary orders ready as they can deliver to practically everyone around the world. A single rose can cost up to $200 and bouquets can be up to $4000.

Check out the video!

