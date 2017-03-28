Sports Anchor Recreates NCAA Highlights With Toys

Fox 17 in Nashville was just trying to share the information from the NCAA Tournament. Sadly they couldn’t show the highlights because of broadcasting rights with the NCAA’s partners. That led to this creative highlight of a few of the Elite Eight games from over the weekend.
Sports Anchor Recreates NCAA Highlights With ToysMarch 28, 2017 10:31 AM
SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 25: Przemek Karnowski #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs goes up against the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)