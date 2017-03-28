Sports Anchor Recreates NCAA Highlights With Toys

March 28, 2017 10:31 AM

Fox 17 in Nashville was just trying to share the information from the NCAA Tournament. Sadly they couldn’t show the highlights because of broadcasting rights with the NCAA’s partners. That led to this creative highlight of a few of the Elite Eight games from over the weekend.

