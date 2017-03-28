[WATCH] New Spider-Man Homecoming Trailer Is Out

Spider-Man is getting a reboot, again. The third different Spider-Man (Tom Holland), will embark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his first movie after appearing in 2016’s Captian America Civil War.

The movie, “Spider-Man Homecoming” features the villain The Vulture (Michael Keaton) and doesn’t seem to start where the previous two Spider-Man series started with the origin of how Peter Parker got his super powers.

There is also a lot of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) making appearances to try and mentor the teen web slinger.

Are you excited for this new incarnation of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man?