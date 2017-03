Some people will do whatever they can for their favorite celebrities. Dustin loves Ryan Reynolds, a lot. Enough that after Reynolds liked his tweet Dustin got the actor’s name tattooed on his rear end.

Dustin first tweeted “@VancityReynolds if you like this I’ll tattoo your name on my butt,” which Reynolds of course hit the heart for his super fan.

Then, Dustin did this:

Dustin told Buzzfeed he doesn’t regret the tattoo and never will because he’ll always have “a funny story to tell.”