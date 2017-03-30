Selena Gomez Covers ‘Only You’ by Yaz for ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez has an executive producer credit on the new Netflix series Thirteen Reasons Why, a high school murder mystery that swirls around social media. Though Gomez doesn’t act on the show, she lent her music stardom to the series’ soundtrack — she covered “Only You” by the short-lived (but iconic) ’80s synth-pop band Yaz.

Related: Selena Gomez Unveils Trailer for New Netflix Series

Alison Moyet and Vince Clark (of Erasure and Depeche Mode) formed Yaz in 1981 and released Upstairs at Eric‘s to commercial and critical acclaim. They disbanded before You and Me Both was released “posthumously” in 1983.

Gomez’s take on “Only You” strips the vibrant pangs of isolation in favor of a more moody, sedate arrangement. Listen to her cover for Thirteen Reasons Why followed by Yaz’s original.