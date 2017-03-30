[Video] Hear The Amazing Version Of Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’ With Bottles

It’s no secret that every single day, thousands of people upload a cover of their favorite song to YouTube in hopes of getting people to view and enjoy their version.

Some sing, play guitar, and others use empty glass bottles – totally normal right? A popular YouTube channel by the name of ‘Bottle Boys’ blew my mind out of the water with their take on a a Michael Jackson favorite.

Watch the recreate ‘Beat It’ in one one of the most original ways ever in the video below:

Had you see their channel before? Were impressed like I was? Let me know in the links below.

