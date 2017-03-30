[WATCH] BRAND NEW ‘Game of Thrones’ Teaser Just Released

Lauren Kelly March 30, 2017 5:41 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Game of Thrones, GOT, HBO, Jon Snow, New Season, teaser, trailer, video, watch

I’m actually very proud of myself for FINALLY finishing all seasons of ‘Game of Thrones‘…BY MYSELF over last summer. I know, I was totally late to the party, but once I caught up–I was addicted just like I knew I would be!

Now with the new (and final) season of the hit HBO show moving to it’s start date, we are getting a few more peaks at what they’ve got in store for us. The official date for season 7 of ‘GoT‘ is July 17, so make sure you’re ready!

Take a look at the brand new minute-and-a-half teaser above that they just released, it’s a good one!

 

