[WATCH] BRAND NEW ‘Game of Thrones’ Teaser Just Released

I’m actually very proud of myself for FINALLY finishing all seasons of ‘Game of Thrones‘…BY MYSELF over last summer. I know, I was totally late to the party, but once I caught up–I was addicted just like I knew I would be!

Now with the new (and final) season of the hit HBO show moving to it’s start date, we are getting a few more peaks at what they’ve got in store for us. The official date for season 7 of ‘GoT‘ is July 17, so make sure you’re ready!

Take a look at the brand new minute-and-a-half teaser above that they just released, it’s a good one!