[Watch] Popular Page Burns Donald Trump's Tweets On Video

March 30, 2017 10:47 AM

Originality at it’s best, a Twitter profile is going viral on that platform due to the nature of it’s content. The name of the page is ‘Burned Your Tweets’ and they do just that, they print out tweets from the President of the United States Donald Trump and set them on fire.

The page was opened this month and they are already approaching the 20,000 follower mark. Their profile description claims that they are “giving Donald Trump’s tweets the attention they deserve.”

