Pixar never seems to let down. And now their newest movie trailer has bene released. “Coco” takes place in Mexico and will focus on a character Miguel who wants to become a musician.

But the trailer revolves around a dog named ‘Dante’ trying to get his lunch as The Day of the Dead approaches. Watch it because we know we’ll be in the theater watching this when it comes out in November.

Here is the full trailer of “Coco”