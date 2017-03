When you are teaching the future of the world you have to have a little fun. That is what Joey Dee decided to do to his students this past week. Since there would be no school on April Fool’s day, the teacher decided to give the kids a test with some really quality made up words.

Here is the entire spelling list in case you want to study up:

Blorskee

Tangeteen

Speekuzslmn (Pronounced “Speak-Oo”)

Wazamata

Slipert

Chchch

Rol-aska-tox

Speenuch

Shabolaskp (Pronounced “Shabowla”)

G├╝rrr

April Fool’s