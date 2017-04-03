J.J. Watt Surprises 4th Grade Teacher For Her Retirement

J.J. Watt took some time before his offseason ends to surprise his 4th grade teacher with a bit of a retirement gift. After teaching for 41-years Mrs. Keith is retiring and J.J. went back to give some gifts to one of his favorite teachers. Watt credits Mrs. Keith with telling him he could play for Wisconsin and in NFL.

Watt also surprised Mrs. Keith with her own JJIs by Reebok and a trip for her and her husband down to Houston for the J.J. Watt Charity Classic softball game in May.

Watch the video of J.J.’s surprise from his Facebook page: