[Video] WWE Superstar John Cena Proposes At Wrestlemania

If you are familiar with the wrestling industry then you know that Wrestlemania is the biggest stage of them all, fitting for some of the biggest names and matches, as well as marriage proposals.

That’s right, last night at Wrestlemania WWE Superstars John Cena and Nikki Bella got engaged in front of thousands in the crowd and millions watching at home.

I want to thank my always expressive "family" the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017

Congratulations to both of these superstars, we wish them a lifetime of love and happiness.

