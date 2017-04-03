[Video] WWE Superstar John Cena Proposes At Wrestlemania

April 3, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: John Cena, Nikki Bella, Wrestlemania, wwe

If you are familiar with the wrestling industry then you know that Wrestlemania is the biggest stage of them all, fitting for some of the biggest names and matches, as well as marriage proposals.

That’s right, last night at Wrestlemania WWE Superstars John Cena and Nikki Bella got engaged in front of thousands in the crowd and millions watching at home.

Congratulations to both of these superstars, we wish them a lifetime of love and happiness. Would you feel comfortable sharing such a personal moment with millions? Let me know in the links below

