[Video] Whirlpool Machine Turns Leftover Food Into Fertilizer

April 4, 2017 4:41 PM

This is one of those videos that comes up on your Facebook News feed that falls directly under the ‘random’ category that you can’t help but drop everything to watch.

The page INSIDER home shared the video a little over 2 months ago and it has already been watched over 34 million times and it shows a ‘Whirlpool’ machine that turns all leftover food into fertilizer.

gettyimages 631047920 [Video] Whirlpool Machine Turns Leftover Food Into Fertilizer

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

No more stinky trash bags, no more waste sitting out until trash day, and no more spending a lot of money is making your garden look great.

Check it out:

Would you consider getting this machine if you could? Let me know in the links below.

