[WATCH] Luke Bryan And Thomas Rhett Jump Into Pool In Their Underwear

In case you missed it, Luke Bryan was pictured shirtless during a Thunder Down Under skit on Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards.
And in case you missed it, Luke Bryan was videotaped pantless later on that night.
Basically, Luke is just a naked kinda dude and he had no issue taking off his pants to help Thomas Rhett celebrate his 2 ACM awards after the show. Luke was also celebrating another successful year of hosting the awards show. So both dudes enjoyed an after party by strippin’ down and jumping in a nearby pool.
Rhett — who won Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Die a Happy Man” at the 2017 ACM Awards — showed his best cannonball and posted the video on his Instagram for all to see.
What did T Rhett’s pregnant wife think of the craziness? She was all about it! She even made it to a glow stick induced after-after party but admitted the next morning that she was rockin’ swollen knees and cankles.
But the celebration was obviously all worth it.