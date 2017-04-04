[WATCH] Luke Bryan And Thomas Rhett Jump Into Pool In Their Underwear

In case you missed it, Luke Bryan was pictured shirtless during a Thunder Down Under skit on Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

And in case you missed it, Luke Bryan was videotaped pantless later on that night.

Basically, Luke is just a naked kinda dude and he had no issue taking off his pants to help Thomas Rhett celebrate his 2 ACM awards after the show. Luke was also celebrating another successful year of hosting the awards show. So both dudes enjoyed an after party by strippin’ down and jumping in a nearby pool.

Sometimes you just jump in the pool with @lukebryan after the ACM's A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

Rhett — who won Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Die a Happy Man” at the 2017 ACM Awards — showed his best cannonball and posted the video on his Instagram for all to see.

What did T Rhett’s pregnant wife think of the craziness? She was all about it! She even made it to a glow stick induced after-after party but admitted the next morning that she was rockin’ swollen knees and cankles.

But the celebration was obviously all worth it.