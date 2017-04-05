Welcome The Morning Mix – Houston’s New Favorite Morning Show

Mix 96.5 Houston wants you to be the first to experience The Morning Mix with Sarah Pepper, Geoff Sheen, and Lauren Kelly!

Coming Monday, April 10th, the Morning Mix will help kick off your day with laughter, great music, and a whole lot of fun!

Follow Sarah Pepper – Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Follow Geoff Sheen – Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Follow Lauren Kelly – Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Sarah Pepper began her radio career when she was discovered while waiting tables in a small town in Indiana. Her wit, humor and laugh quickly caught the attention of the morning show host in town, and she quickly became “Producer Sarah”. In July of 2008 Sarah made what she calls the leap of a lifetime from Market 168 Evansville Indiana to Market 6 Houston Texas and she has never looked back!Sarah is a HUGE sports fan and during season you find her at Reliant before the Texans games, supporting the Dynamo and Dash, wearing her 00 Rockets jersey at Toyota Center, and she has even thrown out the first pitch for the Astros!

Sarah also has a very giving heart and spends most of her spare time volunteering or working for causes closest to her. Sarah has worked with the March Of Dimes, Susan G. Komen, American Diabetes Association, Bo’s Place, Katy Panhellenic Council, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Houston Food Bank, run the Houston 1/2 marathon, road in the MS 150, shaved her head for Cancer research, covered the Grammys, and speaks at various schools throughout Houston.

After losing her brother in 2010 Sarah and her sister started the Andrew Pepper Memorial Fund to fund education for those who struggled as they did as kids to make ends meet in college. “My brother believed in education and that every child deserved a college education. Our goal is to continue that dream for them.”

Geoff has been in radio most of his life and landed in Texas four years ago and has found his true home! A dedicated husband and father, Geoff puts family first and can be found on the weekends being Super Dad! Geoff loves sports, pop-culture trivia, and is quite handy with DIY projects!

Lauren was born and raised right here in H-Town and has been in radio for over 15 years! She loves her family, meeting new people, going out on the town with the girls and helping out in the community.

She was nominated for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man/Woman of the Year award, co-hosted the F.A.C.E. Awards, one of the largest LGBT events in Houston, co-hosts an entertainment show on the local Fox affiliate, The Isiah Factor Uncensored, and last, but not least . . . she is known for her worldwide viral photo that started with the Huffington Post!