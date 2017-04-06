Comedian Don Rickles Has Died At 90

One of America’s quintessential comedians, Don Rickles, has passed away at the age of 90. The honorary member of the Rat Pack and insult comic died in his home of kidney failure his publicist confirmed on Thursday.

Known as a club comedian who worked in the business for over six decades, Rickles became a voice for every generation when he voiced Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story movies. He really shined though when he took the stage as a roaster during the Friar Club Roasts of celebrities.

Rickles was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy for his country. His breakout performance came in 1965 with his debut appearance on “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson.”

Rickles is survived by his wife of 52-years Barbara a daughter and a son.